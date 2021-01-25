Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Sells 2,342 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lowered its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,575 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,342 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 589.9% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 392,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,749,000 after purchasing an additional 335,562 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 779,539 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,244,000 after acquiring an additional 221,408 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 464,762 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,471,000 after acquiring an additional 211,385 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,390,175 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $378,294,000 after acquiring an additional 204,400 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,581,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $217.36 per share, for a total transaction of $3,260,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,920,087.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total value of $329,111.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,245.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VRTX stock traded up $4.92 on Monday, hitting $242.51. 42,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market cap of $63.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $197.47 and a 12 month high of $306.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $231.52 and a 200 day moving average of $249.21.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $330.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $247.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.72.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

