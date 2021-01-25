Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Sells 420 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,666,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 433,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,671,000 after acquiring an additional 257,597 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $132.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,871. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.25 and a 12 month high of $132.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.02.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

