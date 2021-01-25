Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Sells 663 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA decreased its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Anthem accounts for about 1.4% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,979,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,425,000 after buying an additional 477,208 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its stake in Anthem by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,469,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,999,000 after buying an additional 103,406 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,068,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,679,000 after buying an additional 237,568 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Anthem by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,745,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,818,000 after buying an additional 64,685 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Anthem by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,284,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,951,000 after buying an additional 32,411 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,024,591.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Anthem stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $314.20. The company had a trading volume of 36,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,800. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $171.03 and a one year high of $340.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $78.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.81 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on Anthem from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus increased their price target on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.37.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

