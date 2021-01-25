Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,805.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $132.51. 13,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,871. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.12 and a 200-day moving average of $118.02. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.25 and a 52-week high of $132.61.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.