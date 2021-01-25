Ledyard National Bank Acquires 27,789 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,789 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial makes up about 1.4% of Ledyard National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $12,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $67,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,201. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $61,637.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,387 shares of company stock valued at $342,162 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.08. 199,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,281,871. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $56.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $68.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.84.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.