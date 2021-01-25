Ledyard National Bank Cuts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ledyard National Bank lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in PepsiCo by 19.0% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 38,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 6.7% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 68,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP grew its stake in PepsiCo by 17.2% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in PepsiCo by 7.0% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.89.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $139.97. The company had a trading volume of 176,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,504,530. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The firm has a market cap of $193.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

