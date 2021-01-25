Ledyard National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Ledyard National Bank decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.68. 1,306,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,971,494. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.39. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $45.72 and a 12 month high of $75.75.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

