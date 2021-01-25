Ledyard National Bank Purchases 40,165 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 293.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,165 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.73.

NEE traded up $2.98 on Monday, hitting $87.19. The company had a trading volume of 417,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,079,317. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $85.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 45,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total transaction of $3,321,838.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $9,077,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

