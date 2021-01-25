Ledyard National Bank Sells 1,454 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Ledyard National Bank decreased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,316 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Apexium Financial LP raised its stake in Facebook by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC increased its position in Facebook by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Facebook by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 976 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Facebook by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $11,259,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,286,694 shares of company stock worth $350,347,998 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FB. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Facebook from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.64.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $277.52. 730,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,730,340. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $269.05 and a 200-day moving average of $266.23.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

