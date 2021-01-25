Ledyard National Bank Sells 350 Shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Ledyard National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 957.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000.

Get Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VIS traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $172.02. 2,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,300. Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $89.88 and a 1-year high of $176.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.62.

Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.