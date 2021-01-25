Ledyard National Bank Sells 99 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Ledyard National Bank reduced its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $237.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,007. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $247.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $89.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.79.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SYK. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.92.

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

