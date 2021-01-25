Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Acquires 1,805 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the quarter. Globe Life comprises 1.7% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $11,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in Globe Life by 11.0% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new stake in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Globe Life by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 2,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $171,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,159.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total value of $1,698,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,555 shares of company stock valued at $11,252,044. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GL traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.50. 455,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,889. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.05. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $56.74 and a one year high of $111.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.67.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

