Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Acquires 31,875 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 108,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,875 shares during the quarter. Cogent Communications comprises approximately 1.2% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $8,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Cogent Communications by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Cogent Communications by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in Cogent Communications by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $115,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $222,489.60. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 38,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,247,029.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,390 shares of company stock worth $601,653 over the last three months. 10.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,520. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.02, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.79. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.20 and a fifty-two week high of $92.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $142.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.71 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCOI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James upgraded Cogent Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cogent Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.11.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

