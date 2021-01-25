Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Mohawk Industries comprises about 1.4% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $9,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 31.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,269,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,626 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 710.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 955,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,243,000 after purchasing an additional 837,618 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 50.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,420,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,975,000 after purchasing an additional 813,746 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 68.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 801,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,251,000 after buying an additional 326,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 7.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,193,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,664,000 after buying an additional 220,652 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MHK shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.43.

NYSE MHK traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $148.82. 373,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,604. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.62 and a 12-month high of $153.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.49 and a 200 day moving average of $110.05.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO James Brunk sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $266,240.00. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 56,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $7,185,485.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,256 shares of company stock worth $8,625,354 in the last ninety days. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

