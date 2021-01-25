Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $7.10 Million Stock Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Air Lease comprises approximately 1.0% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $7,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Air Lease by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 347.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Air Lease from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

Shares of Air Lease stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.80. 698,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Air Lease Co. has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $46.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Air Lease had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This is an increase from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Air Lease’s payout ratio is presently 12.57%.

In other Air Lease news, Director Jie Chen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $1,056,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $1,006,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,006,483.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,000 shares of company stock worth $3,111,820 in the last quarter. 6.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

