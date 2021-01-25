LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Purchased by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 63,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,304,000 after acquiring an additional 13,926 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 3rd quarter worth about $417,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LendingTree alerts:

TREE opened at $318.04 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $275.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -104.96 and a beta of 1.75. LendingTree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.72 and a 52 week high of $368.66.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.89. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $220.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TREE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LendingTree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist upped their price objective on LendingTree from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Northland Securities downgraded LendingTree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $340.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on LendingTree from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on LendingTree from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.25.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through Home, Consumer, and Insurance segments. The company's Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.