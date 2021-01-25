LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Has $4.18 Million Position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,949 shares during the period. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 3.2% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA QLTA traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,900. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.22. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.79 and a 52 week high of $59.53.

