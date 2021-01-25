LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Sells 5,000 Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA cut its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 7,884 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at $343,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 389,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after buying an additional 25,907 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:EUFN traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.38. 4,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,740. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $19.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.20.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

