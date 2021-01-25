LGO Token (LGO) Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges

LGO Token (CURRENCY:LGO) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. LGO Token has a market cap of $6.56 million and $54,523.00 worth of LGO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LGO Token token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000361 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LGO Token has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00070125 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $250.15 or 0.00742527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006483 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00047743 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,418.07 or 0.04209237 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00015243 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00017284 BTC.

LGO Token Profile

LGO Token (CRYPTO:LGO) is a token. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. LGO Token’s total supply is 217,845,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,985,545 tokens. LGO Token’s official Twitter account is @LegolasExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. LGO Token’s official message board is lgo.group/posts. The official website for LGO Token is lgo.group.

LGO Token Token Trading

