Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $125.16

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $125.16 and last traded at $125.16, with a volume of 1238 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.37.

LSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

Get Life Storage alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.39. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Life Storage shares are set to split on the morning of Thursday, January 28th. The 3-2 split was announced on Monday, January 4th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, January 27th.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.71). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Life Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 79.00%.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $571,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,764,980.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSI. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Life Storage during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Life Storage during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Life Storage by 166.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Life Storage during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Life Storage during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Life Storage (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.