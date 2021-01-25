LifeSteps Financial Inc. Acquires 102 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,239 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $326.49. The company had a trading volume of 255,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,208,130. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.83. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $367.25. The stock has a market cap of $325.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.32, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.17, for a total transaction of $19,113,855.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,068,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,447,455,732.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 488,854 shares of company stock worth $154,997,378. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.31.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.