LifeSteps Financial Inc. Buys 209 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 12.4% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $13,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $326.06. 2,096,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,247,244. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $328.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.561 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

