LifeSteps Financial Inc. Grows Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 294.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,584 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up about 0.8% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,776,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 22,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $12,293,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.73.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.06. 361,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,079,317. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $85.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $170.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.87 and a 200 day moving average of $74.14.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

