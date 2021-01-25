LifeSteps Financial Inc. Has $226,000 Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,061 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.3% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 68,485 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 59,033 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 42,630 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,639,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 21,426 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 4,300 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.82.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $2.12 on Monday, reaching $114.96. 102,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,580,347. The stock has a market cap of $203.75 billion, a PE ratio of 60.82, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.03. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $115.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.