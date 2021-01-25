LifeSteps Financial Inc. Sells 1,446 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in AT&T by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

NYSE T traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,080,008. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.05. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $38.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.