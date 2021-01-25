LifeSteps Financial Inc. Sells 203 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 29.2% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

SCHX traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.22. The company had a trading volume of 25,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,029. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.99. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.05 and a one year high of $93.86.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

