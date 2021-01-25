LifeSteps Financial Inc. Sells 555 Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.8% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $1,282,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter.

VUG stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $259.87. The company had a trading volume of 46,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,199. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $260.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.57.

About Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

