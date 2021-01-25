Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Hits New 52-Week High at $151.97

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $151.97 and last traded at $149.18, with a volume of 3907 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $142.62.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 19.96 and a current ratio of 20.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.06, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $41.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.09 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 111.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 93.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

