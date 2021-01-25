Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,214 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 140.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT traded up $3.63 on Monday, hitting $343.51. 1,959,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,079,322. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $349.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $371.58. The stock has a market cap of $96.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.00.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

