Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 303 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,855,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,223,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,336 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,757,156,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,799,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,249,371,000 after purchasing an additional 108,504 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,090,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,135,814,000 after purchasing an additional 90,145 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,688,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $751,013,000 after purchasing an additional 259,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.33.

In related news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,081.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,423 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $170.39. 3,316,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,233,291. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $98.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.66 and its 200-day moving average is $166.19. 3M has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $180.59.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

