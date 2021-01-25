Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 38,294 Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ)

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 38,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.16. 554,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,157. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.44. Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.80.

