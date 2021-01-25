Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Has $3.13 Million Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Zscaler comprises approximately 1.1% of Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Zscaler by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Zscaler by 333.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in Zscaler by 29.5% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ZS shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on Zscaler from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Zscaler from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Zscaler from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.32.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.74, for a total value of $1,496,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 256,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,855,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.87, for a total value of $404,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,392.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,540 shares of company stock worth $57,567,801 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded down $9.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $207.66. 2,817,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,151,564. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $224.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.35.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.29 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

