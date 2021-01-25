Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Has $471,000 Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,413.3% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $70.99. The stock had a trading volume of 14,266,425 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.47 and a 200 day moving average of $63.51. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

