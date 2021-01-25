Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $2.61 Million in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,249,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,086,000 after buying an additional 89,877 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 992,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,829,000 after buying an additional 9,431 shares during the period. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 495,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,300,000 after buying an additional 30,222 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 383,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,167,000 after buying an additional 27,964 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% in the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 247,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,824,000 after buying an additional 13,456 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VOT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $218.71. The stock had a trading volume of 176,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,127. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.35. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $106.07 and a 1-year high of $221.02.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.