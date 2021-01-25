Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 199 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,097 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 2,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.38.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $260.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,715. The stock has a market cap of $75.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $286.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.55.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

