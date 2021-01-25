Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,140 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

VB stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $207.65. 771,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,148. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $95.51 and a 52-week high of $210.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.62.

