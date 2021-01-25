Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 183 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 48.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

NYSEARCA IEMG traded up $0.49 on Monday, reaching $67.34. 16,142,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,720,887. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.65 and a 12 month high of $67.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.47.

