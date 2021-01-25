Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 3,678 Shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,678 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.6% of Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 55,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 649.0% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 20,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 17,874 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 19,983 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,104. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $98.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.52.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

