Lightning Bitcoin Price Up 0.9% Over Last Week (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 25th. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $6.14 million and approximately $390,717.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.59 or 0.00004919 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.04 or 0.00423955 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004063 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000193 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003575 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io.

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

