Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.39.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Limelight Networks from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Limelight Networks from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Northland Securities lowered Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

LLNW opened at $4.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34. Limelight Networks has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $8.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.53 million, a P/E ratio of -75.83 and a beta of 0.72.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $59.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Limelight Networks will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Limelight Networks news, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 20,833 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $92,706.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 115,765 shares of company stock worth $479,022 in the last ninety days. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LLNW. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 5,435.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 5,538.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 16,614 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

