Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) is Confluence Investment Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 612,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,446 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up 2.4% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $161,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P increased its position in Linde by 10.3% during the third quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 26,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the third quarter valued at about $5,184,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,378,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,443,000 after purchasing an additional 64,921 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LIN stock traded down $3.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $247.83. The company had a trading volume of 44,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,578. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $146.71 and a 1 year high of $274.58. The company has a market capitalization of $130.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $258.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total transaction of $14,722,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,416,307.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $6,119,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at $30,964,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LIN. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, December 7th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Linde from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.00.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

