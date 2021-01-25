LiquidApps (DAPP) Price Reaches $0.0098

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. During the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded up 10.7% against the dollar. LiquidApps has a market cap of $6.90 million and approximately $6,225.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiquidApps coin can currently be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000440 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000228 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00047290 BTC.

LiquidApps Coin Profile

DAPP is a coin. LiquidApps' total supply is 1,052,560,979 coins and its circulating supply is 704,572,217 coins.

LiquidApps' official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps. The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

