Lisk (LSK) 1-Day Volume Reaches $7.48 Million

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 25th. Lisk has a market capitalization of $173.14 million and $7.48 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.36 or 0.00004015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lisk alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00021422 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00010535 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003224 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 143,030,981 coins and its circulating supply is 127,095,743 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

Lisk can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.