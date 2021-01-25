Litecoin Cash (LCC) Hits Market Cap of $3.89 Million

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 25th. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 29.5% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $3.89 million and $6,749.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $149.70 or 0.00434619 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,513.79 or 1.03104838 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000120 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 708,390,200 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

