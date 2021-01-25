Litecoin Market Capitalization Hits $9.16 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $138.05 or 0.00423306 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. Litecoin has a total market cap of $9.16 billion and approximately $6.00 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004032 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000196 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003421 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003573 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Global Digital Content (GDC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,357,080 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

