Litecoin Plus Achieves Market Cap of $96,124.31 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for about $0.0349 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $96,124.31 and $6.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,239.75 or 0.99676167 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00024334 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00032046 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000299 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000236 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

Litecoin Plus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

