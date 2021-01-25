Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $64,768,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYV opened at $72.28 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.38. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $78.00.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $184.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.97 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.38.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

