Livenodes (LNO) Hits 1-Day Volume of $54.00

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Livenodes coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Livenodes has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Livenodes has a total market capitalization of $9,050.58 and $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00013268 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00008996 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006370 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000076 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 36.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 102.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Livenodes Profile

LNO is a coin. Livenodes' total supply is 1,697,900 coins and its circulating supply is 1,393,444 coins.

The official website for Livenodes is livenodes.online. The official message board for Livenodes is medium.com/@cryptomasters007.