Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 53.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 379,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,025 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises 2.5% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $44,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 18,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,186,000 after acquiring an additional 8,041 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its stake in Waste Management by 58.9% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 16,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 7.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,913,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,552,000 after purchasing an additional 139,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in Waste Management by 3.7% in the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 153,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM traded down $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $114.47. 37,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,703,656. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.34 and a 1-year high of $126.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $306,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 23,803 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $2,775,191.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,437 shares in the company, valued at $11,593,359.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,371 shares of company stock valued at $12,394,479 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WM. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Sunday, November 15th. Bank of America downgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.07.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

