Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Has $27.93 Million Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 431,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 292,920 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group accounts for about 1.6% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $27,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 623 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 997,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 42,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BX stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.13. 182,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,320,083. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $65.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a PE ratio of 60.78 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.96.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

